WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to create 20.566 (2) (bc) and 73.03 (77) of the statutes; Relating to: providing grants to municipalities to compensate for loss of revenues resulting from flood destruction and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
AB866 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2022-01-18
