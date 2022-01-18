Submit Release
AB868 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2022-01-18

WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to create 895.437 and 944.27 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting sending unsolicited obscene or sexually explicit images by electronic means, establishing a private civil cause of action for sending unsolicited obscene or sexually explicit images by electronic means, and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab868

