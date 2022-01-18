AB869 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2022-01-18
WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to create 20.235 (1) (fr), 39.387 and 71.05 (6) (b) 58. of the statutes; Relating to: creating a rural pharmacy practice grant program administered by the Higher Educational Aids Board, exempting from taxation amounts received from such a grant program, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Colleges and Universities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab869