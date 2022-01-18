WISCONSIN, January 18 - An Act to create 20.435 (4) (xm), 25.17 (1) (aj), 25.776, 49.45 (3) (em), 49.45 (15r) and 256.23 of the statutes; Relating to: emergency medical transportation services under Medical Assistance program and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab874
AB874 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2022-01-18
