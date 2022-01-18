WISCONSIN, January 18 - Relating to: recognizing the 2021 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's volleyball team for their hard work and dedication, resulting in an outstanding season and a Division III National Title.
Status: A - Rules
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr114
You just read:
AJR114 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2022-01-18
