CardaMart Private Sale Begins On 18th January, 2022

CardaMart team is pleased to announce the launch of its private sales for the $Cmart Token.

The Private Sale which begins on January 18th, 2022 presents users rare opportunity to get $CMART Tokens at a discounted rate.

CardaMart Tokenomics

Below is a perusal of their Tokenomics and the distribution method:

$Cmart Private Sale Details:

Total Token Supply: 200,000,000

Private Sale: 30,000,000 $Cmart (15%)

Token Sale Price: 1 ADA = 150 $Cmart

Minimum Buy: 200 ADA

Maximum Buy: 15,000 ADA

How To Participate In The Private Sales

Step 1 - First purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange company for example Binance or Coinbase and send them to your Cardano wallet like Yoroi, Daedalus or Adalite wallet.

Step 2 - Click on the Cmart Token Sale link, you will be directed to Cmart Token sale page, then send your ADA to the provided wallet Address.

Step 3 - $Cmart tokens will be air dropped to the exact wallet address used in participating in the sale at the end of the sale exercise.

*You must reach the Minimum ADA required for each sale round to be eligible to get $Cmart Tokens.

Important Points To Note:

The Private Sale begins on the 18th January, 2022. The Private Sale ends when the Hard cap is filled. Ensure you only participate in the private sale through the Sale page. $Cmart Token distribution will begin at the end of the Seed Sale. Ensure you are sending your ADA from only Cardano wallets like Yoroi Wallet, Daedalus Wallet or Adalite Wallet and not from an Exchange wallet.

Private Sale Link: https://cardamart.com/presale/

About Cardamart

Cardamart is a cross-chain NFT Marketplace birthed in August 2021 with the idea of creating a unique marketplace and adapting a couple of solutions to what is currently obtainable in the industry especially in regards to building a fully functional marketplace on the Cardano ecosystem.

With Cardamart anyone can create, acquire, sell and exchange one-of-a kind digital goods with transparent ownership rights and a traceable history on the Cardano Blockchain. Cardamart will constantly remain innovative in its mission to provide the much needed solutions to be the best in the NFT ecosystem.

Telegram: https://t.me/cardamartNFTs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CardamartNFTs

Medium: https://medium.com/@CardamartNFT

