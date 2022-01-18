Governor Abbott Appoints Williams and Wright to Permanent School Fund Corporation Board of Directors

TEXAS, January 18 - January 18, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Todd A. Williams and Brad Wright to the Permanent School Fund Corporation Board of Directors, to terms that will expire as provided by Senate Bill 1232 of the 87th Legislature. The newly-created board will oversee the investment of the multi-billion dollar Permanent School Fund which is a source of funding for Texas public schools.

Todd A. Williams of Dallas is the chairman and CEO of The Commit Partnership and the founder and president of the Todd A. Williams Family Foundation. He is the former chairman of the board for the Real Estate Council of Dallas and the Real Estate Finance Investment Center at The University of Texas at Austin. Additionally, he is the former chairman of the Dallas ISD Citizen Budget Commission, Teach for America Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin College and previously served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Texas Commission on Public School Finance and the School Land Board. Williams received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Austin College and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Brad Wright of Houston is a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bandera Group, LLC, an energy investment firm headquartered in Houston. He has previously worked in various senior professional roles in the energy and finance sectors, including a Chief Financial Officer role and positions related to mergers and acquisitions. He serves on the Advisory Council for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Energy, Law, and Business at The University of Texas at Austin (UT) and on the Advisory Committee of the McCombs School of Business Energy Initiative at UT. Wright received a Bachelor of Arts in Plan II and Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Honors from UT, a Master of Business Administration from the UT McCombs School of Business, and a Juris Doctor degree from UT School of Law.