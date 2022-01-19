Data Science Platform Market Report, Latest Trends, Industry Opportunity & Forecast to 2023

Data Science Platform Market

The global data science platform market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Function, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the data science platform market was valued at $19,621 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $183,688 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 39.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in data collection; realization of the importance of data science platforms by the organizations; and the advancement of different technologies, such as big data analytics, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, drive the market growth. However, lack of a skilled workforce and growth in concern of data security and protection are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The service segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 47% during the forecast period. An increase in competition and a rise in the need for consultancy and outsourcing services are anticipated to boost this segment's growth during the forecast period.

The others segment dominated the market in 2016, followed by Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment. Furthermore, these segments collectively accounted for around 54% share of the overall market revenue in 2016. The manufacturing sector is expected to register the highest CAGR of around 43%, owing to the implementation of new technology, such as intelligent robots, 3D printing, drones, and artificial intelligence.

Key Findings of the Data Science Platform Market:

• The solutions segment dominated the market in 2016.

• The manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• North America was the highest contributor in the overall data science platform market size in 2016; however, in terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is estimated to show highest growth rate.

• U.S. led in terms of expenditure, on data science platform solutions and services, in 2016.

The global data science platform market is characterized by the presence of international market players. These companies tend to expand their market presence by adopting strategies, such as strategic collaborations and acquisitions. Some of the key vendors in the data science platform include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Dataiku SAS, Alteryx, Inc., Fair Issac Corporation, MathWorks, Inc., and Teradata, Inc.

