Vehicular Communication Systems Market Technology (Automated Driver Assistance, Intelligent Traffic Systems) 2021–2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vehicular communication system transmits data between motor vehicles through a wireless medium. This data includes the activities of the vehicles such as their location, speed, direction of travel, loss of stability, and brake. The range of dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), a technology that is used by the vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology with a range of up to 300 mtrs or 1,000 mtrs or 10 seconds at highway speeds has a wider application in vehicles. Its aim is to prevent accidents by communicating between themselves over and ad hoc network. Depending up on the implementation of technology, the driver is warned about the risk ahead and instructed to slow down accordingly. In addition, the communication offersall-round information of risks and is expected to be more effective by including technologies such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, rear-parking sonar, blind-spot detection, lane departure, and backup camera. Increase in number of accidents is expected to fuel the vehicular communication systems market over the forecast period.

Major Market Players:

BMW Group, Daimler AG, General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen Group, Delphi, Autotalks Limited, eTrans Systems, Honda, Volvo, Audi, Denso Corp, Qualcomm, Safari INC, and Kapsch’sTrafficCom

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in demand for fully autonomous driving & safe vehicles and rise in demand for connected carsare expected to spur the demand for vehicular communication systems over the forecast period. Moreover, latency/reliability challenges are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in support from governments for v2x technology and advancements in 5Gtechnologyis expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecastperiod.

The vehicular communication systems market trends are as follows:

Increase indemand for fully-autonomous driving & safe vehicles

Due to increased instances of car accidents, customers and insurance companies have forced automakers to introduce safety features for their vehicles,thereby supporting the vehicular communication systems market. Customers are much keener about the security and safety provided by the company. Therefore, increase in concern of customers while buying a vehicle is expected to foster the growth of the vehicular communication systems market in the coming years.

Increase indemand for connected cars

Connected car communicates bi-directionally with other systems outside of the car or with another car installed with the same feature. This feature allows the car to share internet access and data with other devices both inside and outside the vehicle. As the vehicular communicator system also enhances the safety of the vehicle, it is estimated to boost the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the vehicular communication systems market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the vehicular communication systems market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the vehicular communication systems market scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

