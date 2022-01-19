Himiway Electric Power LLC Ignores Industry Price Hike, Maintains Average Price On Its Electric Fat Bikes
Long-range electric bike expert continues to maintain its average price on the quality bikes showcased on its online store as other companies.EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-range electric bike expert continues to maintain its average price on the quality bikes showcased on its online store as other companies in the industry raise their prices
Himiway Electric Power LLC is pleased to announce that customers in the United States and Canada who wish to purchase a long-range electric bike can visit its website to choose from its impressive list of options. The long-range electric bike expert offers a diverse collection of electronic bikes built to suit various terrains and purposes.
With the turn of the new year, a lot of companies in the electric motor industry have announced massive price hikes on all of their electric-powered products. Many of these brands have described the new increased prices as mere consequences of supply chain disruptions caused by the crippling economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Himiway Electric Power LLC has assured its customers that the prices of its electric bikes will remain the same despite the move by its competitors. The company insists that its goal is to help make electric bikes available and affordable to as many people that need them.
Unlike most companies who rely on middlemen such as wholesalers, distributors, and retailers to get their products to the final buyer, Himiway Electric Power ships its long-range bikes from its warehouse directly to consumers. The practice helps in keeping the overall price of the bikes as low as possible by cutting out unnecessary middlemen and creating a stronger relationship between the brand and its customers.
Himiway believes that although power and comfort are essential elements of an electric bike, the most critical factor buyers should consider when purchasing one should be the range of the battery. As such, the brand uses the latest quaternary polymer lithium batteries that provide a range of up to 60 miles on a single charge.
Himiway was recently rated the best in endurance by 200+ leading E-bike industry insiders and was also recognized as part of the industry-wide top 3 after selling over 30,000 E-bikes in a year. The market leader in long-range electric bikes has also received rave reviews from several top-rated magazines and industry experts.
“Electric Bike manufacturer and seller Himiway makes the daily commute much easier and cooler with its stylish all-terrain electric bicycles. In addition to a very stylish design, it also has the characteristics of lightweight, durability, and high performance. You can ride it through all terrains with a very silent operation of the motor. If you are drooling over the super-cool Himiway Cruiser, there is more to look out for!” - Yahoo.
“Most of the time the design doesn’t justify the price and the fussy operation. In contrast, the Himiway looks like a traditional bicycle, operates mostly like one, and is easy to understand as the learning curve is low if you already have ridden a traditional bike. In the case of the Himiway Cruiser, it outperformed my expectations and the affordability doesn’t feel like a caveat but more like a very positive asterisk on a list of impressive features.” - IMBOLDN.
As a customer-focused brand committed to the provision of quality and maintenance of excellence, all Himiway bikes come with a 2 years warranty and also an all-inclusive manufacturer's warranty for the owner against all manufacturing defects. The company also offers free shipping to the lower 48 states in the US and facilitates non-quality replacements for buyers who indicate within 15 days after purchase.
Kevin
Himiway
+1 816-399-3680
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook