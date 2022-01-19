St. Albans Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A2000276
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 1/18/2022 at approximately 4:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brosseau Rd., Highgate
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Noah Bjornson
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a residence on Brosseau Rd. in the Town of Highgate after receiving a report of a physical altercation.
Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Noah Bjornson had assaulted a family or household member causing pain and injury. It was also found that Bjornson had violated active Court-ordered conditions of release.
Bjornson was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Per order of the Court, he was transferred to the custody of Northwest Correctional Center to be held without bail. Bjornson was ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 1/19/2022 to answer to his charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 1/19/2022 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Northwest Corrections
BAIL: Held without bail.
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Justin Wagner
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: 802-524-5993