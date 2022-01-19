St. Albans Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A2000276

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1/18/2022 at approximately 4:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brosseau Rd., Highgate

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Noah Bjornson

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a residence on Brosseau Rd. in the Town of Highgate after receiving a report of a physical altercation.

Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Noah Bjornson had assaulted a family or household member causing pain and injury. It was also found that Bjornson had violated active Court-ordered conditions of release.

Bjornson was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Per order of the Court, he was transferred to the custody of Northwest Correctional Center to be held without bail. Bjornson was ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 1/19/2022 to answer to his charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 1/19/2022 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Northwest Corrections

BAIL: Held without bail.

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993