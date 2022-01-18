State Regulators Settle with Hundreds of Mortgage Loan Originators over SAFE Act Education Requirements

Forty-four state financial agencies, led by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI), have reached settlements with more than 400 mortgage loan originators nationwide who deceptively claimed to have completed annual continuing education as required under state and federal law. Learn more at csbs.org.
