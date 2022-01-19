Office of the Governor Media Advisory: News Conference: American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds

WHAT: News Conference: American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds

WHEN: Tuesday, January 18 at 1:30 p.m.

WHO: Governor David Ige

FROM: Hawai‘i State Capitol, Office of the Governor, 5th floor,

Governor’s Ceremonial Room

DETAILS: FOR MEDIA ONLY:

Media questions will be taken through ZOOM – Audio.

Please RSVP to [email protected] and [email protected] and include your name and news organization. A Zoom link, password and instructions will be sent to the email address from which you sent your RSVP about 30 minutes prior to the news conference.

The RSVP closes at 1:00 p.m.

There will be an audio test for participating reporters at 1:15 p.m.

Pool cameras are allowed at the State Capitol, though the parking garage remains closed except to authorized vehicles. Please forward the full names of pool photographers/news organizations to [email protected] and [email protected] for security clearance. Entry to the Capitol requires proof of vaccination, identification, and physical distancing. One television pool photographer is permitted in the governor’s ceremonial room for the news conference. All media must sign in upon arrival at the governor’s office (sign-in sheet on round table in reception area).

This news conference will be live streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/

