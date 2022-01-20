Award-Winning Media Giant Design Launches a Fresh Website and Even More Client Choices
Media Giant Design, award-winning marketing and web development agency, has launched a new website that offers clients an improved experience.
Our new website is the first step in a new evolution of products and services geared to helping businesses of all sizes succeed online.”FORT PIERCE, FL, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Giant Design, a leading website design and development company has launched a new, improved website. Clients are now offered a wider range of marketing and web design services, enabling customized solutions suitable for almost any business.
— Rick Simnett CEO
A spokesperson for Media Giant Design said, "Building on the success which earned us "Top Google Solutions Provider of 2017" from Silicon Review, we are pleased to announce the launch of our fresh, improved website. Not only are clients treated to a first-class digital experience, but we're also pleased to offer access to more marketing and web development processes than ever before. We look forward to working with businesses across Florida and beyond, helping them to meet their marketing objectives."
Media Giant Design offers website design, digital marketing, and hosting solutions. Website design services include options such as content management systems, newsletters, CRMs, file-sharing systems, and eCommerce solutions.
As well as the digital marketing services that were offered before the relaunch (including lead generation through inbound marketing and SEO assistance), Media Giant Design has added some new services to their menu. These include search engine optimized article writing, website copywriting, ebooks, press releases, email campaigns, newsletters, and providing tailored writing for social media and websites.
Media Giant Design recognized that, for many clients, sourcing high-grade SEO content was a challenge. This new suite of services is designed to meet that need, providing clients with a responsive, relevant solution to their content requirements.
Not only is premium content essential to build organic search rankings, but it's also critical to user engagement and customer retention. The content offerings from Media Giant Design provide clients with the opportunity to access captivating, effective material that's suitable for the delivery of successful marketing campaigns, SEO, boosting conversions, and creating an ongoing dialogue with their audience.
The company prides itself on providing local clients with access to dedicated SEO professionals that offer a high level of customer focus. Transparent reporting, including Google Analytics reports, updated keyword ranking reports, and a monthly video summary of site and marketing performance ensures clients are always clear on the added value that Media Giant Design's input provides.
Over the years, Media Giant Design has won a number of other awards, such as #1 IT Services Provider Port St Lucie, FL (from Clutch. Co) and Accredited ISP and Voting Member (from ARIN).
