Metrom Rail Files Patent Infringement Suit to Protect Ultrawide-Band Technology IP
EINPresswire.com/ -- METROM RAIL, LLC FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST SIEMENS MOBILITY, INC., THALES TRANSPORT & SECURITY, INC., THALES USA, INC., HUMATICS CORP., AND PIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Metrom Rail, the worldwide leader in ultrawide-band (UWB)-based train control, signaling, and safety technology has filed a lawsuit against Siemens Mobility, Inc., Thales Transport & Security, Inc., Thales USA., Inc., Humatics Corp., and Piper Networks, Inc. The suit was filed in Delaware federal court and asserts five patents, claims for tortious interference with prospective economic advantage, and conspiracy to infringe Metrom’s patents.
The complaint (Case 1:2022cv00049) alleges that the defendants infringe on the following U.S. patents: 10,778,363, 8,812,227, 9,043,131, 10,737,709, and 10,179,595. The complaint centers upon contracts and deployments of UWB technology within the MTA New York City Transit system and the defendants offering for sale Metrom’s ultrawide-band (UWB) technology in the U.S. market. The patents in question are directed to Metrom’s UWB solutions for train control, collision avoidance, and worker safety.
Metrom has been an innovator in rail safety since 2010, and its patented solutions have been deployed on thousands of railway maintenance-of-way vehicles across the country with an outstanding record of reducing collisions. As the first company to provide UWB technologies to the rail industry, Metrom Rail redefined safety and train-control capabilities within the freight and transit rail sectors. Its UWB solutions deliver the most precise collision avoidance, worker protection, and train-control systems available today. In addition, Metrom Rail UWB technology significantly reduces installation time and cost compared to traditional approaches, and it is capable of fully integrating with legacy systems to further streamline modernization efforts.
In 2017, the New York MTA sought technologies to provide functional efficiencies as part of its signal modernization and CBTC implementation plan. Metrom Rail answered the call, introducing the concept of utilizing patent-protected UWB technology as an alternative approach for the agency. In addition to multiple successful pilot programs, Metrom Rail won the MTA Genius Challenge for Signaling in 2018. However, in 2019 when the MTA solicited bids for the next phase of UWB integration, the defendants were chosen by the agency.
“Patents incent Metrom and other companies to develop the new, valuable products that in our case save lives and corporate and taxpayer money,” said Jim Marchi, CEO of Metrom Rail LLC. “We cannot allow others to unlawfully take credit for our teams’ innovation and technology. We have turned to the courts for vindication of our patent rights, and a win for Metrom will be a win for the taxpayers of New York and the United States, who deserve to have their infrastructure-directed tax dollars spent on next-generation technology that benefits their city in a way that doesn’t unfairly harm U.S.-based innovators.”
Links to the complaint (Case 1:2022cv00049) and additional information can be found at https://metrom-rail.com/news
About Metrom Rail
Metrom is headquartered in Lakemoor, Illinois and has been developing and selling UWB-based safety systems to the railroad industry since 2010. The company has a portfolio of 8 issued U.S. patents, with additional patents pending.
Rick Carlson Jr.
Metrom Rail, the worldwide leader in ultrawide-band (UWB)-based train control, signaling, and safety technology has filed a lawsuit against Siemens Mobility, Inc., Thales Transport & Security, Inc., Thales USA., Inc., Humatics Corp., and Piper Networks, Inc. The suit was filed in Delaware federal court and asserts five patents, claims for tortious interference with prospective economic advantage, and conspiracy to infringe Metrom’s patents.
The complaint (Case 1:2022cv00049) alleges that the defendants infringe on the following U.S. patents: 10,778,363, 8,812,227, 9,043,131, 10,737,709, and 10,179,595. The complaint centers upon contracts and deployments of UWB technology within the MTA New York City Transit system and the defendants offering for sale Metrom’s ultrawide-band (UWB) technology in the U.S. market. The patents in question are directed to Metrom’s UWB solutions for train control, collision avoidance, and worker safety.
Metrom has been an innovator in rail safety since 2010, and its patented solutions have been deployed on thousands of railway maintenance-of-way vehicles across the country with an outstanding record of reducing collisions. As the first company to provide UWB technologies to the rail industry, Metrom Rail redefined safety and train-control capabilities within the freight and transit rail sectors. Its UWB solutions deliver the most precise collision avoidance, worker protection, and train-control systems available today. In addition, Metrom Rail UWB technology significantly reduces installation time and cost compared to traditional approaches, and it is capable of fully integrating with legacy systems to further streamline modernization efforts.
In 2017, the New York MTA sought technologies to provide functional efficiencies as part of its signal modernization and CBTC implementation plan. Metrom Rail answered the call, introducing the concept of utilizing patent-protected UWB technology as an alternative approach for the agency. In addition to multiple successful pilot programs, Metrom Rail won the MTA Genius Challenge for Signaling in 2018. However, in 2019 when the MTA solicited bids for the next phase of UWB integration, the defendants were chosen by the agency.
“Patents incent Metrom and other companies to develop the new, valuable products that in our case save lives and corporate and taxpayer money,” said Jim Marchi, CEO of Metrom Rail LLC. “We cannot allow others to unlawfully take credit for our teams’ innovation and technology. We have turned to the courts for vindication of our patent rights, and a win for Metrom will be a win for the taxpayers of New York and the United States, who deserve to have their infrastructure-directed tax dollars spent on next-generation technology that benefits their city in a way that doesn’t unfairly harm U.S.-based innovators.”
Links to the complaint (Case 1:2022cv00049) and additional information can be found at https://metrom-rail.com/news
About Metrom Rail
Metrom is headquartered in Lakemoor, Illinois and has been developing and selling UWB-based safety systems to the railroad industry since 2010. The company has a portfolio of 8 issued U.S. patents, with additional patents pending.
Rick Carlson Jr.
Metrom Rail LLC
email us here