Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,906 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s Bill to Increase KCPD Funding Advances Out of Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — Efforts by the City of Kansas City to defund the Kansas City Police Department received a blow this week as legislation increasing KCPD’s budget sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, was voted out of committee and sent onto the full Senate for its consideration. The Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence voted “do pass” for Senate Bill 678.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, right, listens as Kansas City Police Department Chief Rick Smith testifies regarding Senate Bill 678.

“The city council will finalize next year’s budget for the KCPD in the coming months, and every indication is they will again try to slash the department’s budget. It is vital that we advance this legislation now to prevent that,” said Sen. Luetkemeyer, chairman of the committee. “This legislation will stop future radical attempts by the city council to defund the KCPD and ensure the brave men and women of law enforcement have the resources they need to keep our community safe.”

Senate Bill 678 increases the minimum threshold for police funding in Kansas City to 25% of general revenue. Currently, state law requires the city to spend at least 20% of its revenue on the police department. The legislation would also clarify what constitutes general revenue in the city’s budget.

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation is a direct response to an attempt by the city council to slash $42 million from police funding in 2021. That effort was temporarily blocked by a court decision, but the judge left open the option of defunding the police in future budgets.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

You just read:

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s Bill to Increase KCPD Funding Advances Out of Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.