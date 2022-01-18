Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,906 in the last 365 days.

New Sustainable Men’s Parka Jacket With Hood - Best Waterproof Winter Coat Canada

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak has launched a new piece of apparel called the Alpine parka.

The jacket features an outer shell made of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Its inner lining is made of featherless PrimaLoft® PowerPlume™ insulation.

Men’s Parka Jacket With Hood Canada

More information surrounding Frank And Oak’s new jacket can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

As the winter season proceeds, Canadians can expect the mercury to drop even further. The nippier weather means people should have a reliable jacket that is both insulating and easy to move around in.

Frank And Oak’s new Alpine parka comes with a recycled faux sherpa hood, ribbed cuffs, inside waist adjustment, and two-layer breathable fabric. It keeps wearers warm and dry through snow and rain, owing to its 3K/3K waterproofing technology.

Frank And Oak take their jackets a step ahead by intentionally using sustainably sourced raw materials in them. Hence, the brand offers customers a more eco-friendly alternative to the clothes available at mainstream stores.

As previously announced, the Alpine parka is 100% machine washable, without any risk of shrinking or its colour fading on repeated cleaning. Customers have a broad range of sizes to choose from—XS to XXL. The piece comes in 3 distinct and sophisticated colours: rosin, black, and coffee bean.

As part of a special promotion, all purchases above $75 will have shipping costs waived. Most orders see fulfillment within 5 days and have a 15-day-return policy. The brand has partnered with payment processor Sezzle so buyers can pay for the parka in 4 interest-free instalments.

About Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak is a clothing brand driven by the intersection of style and sustainability. They create apparel that is beneficial for the planet, in line with customers’ tastes and aesthetics. Aside from outerwear, the store also retails products such as loungewear, shirts, pants, sleepwear, and underwear.

A spokesperson says, “We believe that everyone has a role in protecting the planet. With the amount of clothing that ends up in landfills, we decided to reuse fabrics to give them a new lease of life. Our newly introduced Alpine winter jacket is proof that thinking outside the box can yield wonderful results.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI_9t6Jsn7Y

Interested parties can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com for more details on the parka.

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak
Anne Gael Plante
+1-514-889-8701
anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com
702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,
Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,
Canada


Anne Gael Plante

You just read:

New Sustainable Men’s Parka Jacket With Hood - Best Waterproof Winter Coat Canada

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.