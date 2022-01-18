Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3rd and D Streets, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the intersection of 3rd and D Streets, Southwest.

At approximately 7:19 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects then demanded property from the victim. The suspects assaulted the victim and snatched the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. The suspects were arrested by responding officers.

On Monday, January 17, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male, and two 16 year-old juvenile males, all of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

