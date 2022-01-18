Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 24, 2022, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:10 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Monday, January 17, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Antoine Hart, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm .

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

