Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 1:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. An additional suspect fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.