Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,905 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets Announces Funding Opportunities for Vermont Specialty Crops

January 18, 2022 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) announces $500,000 in grant funds to strengthen Vermont’s specialty crop industries and producer associations. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops (including honey, hops, maple syrup and mushrooms), and nursery crops (including Christmas trees and floriculture).  

Two funding opportunities are available. Interested applicants should apply by February 27, 2022 at 11:59 PM

  1. 2022 Vermont Specialty Crop Block Grant Program  

Grant funds will enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops by (1) leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops, (2) assisting producers with research and development, (3) expanding availability and access to specialty crops, or (4) addressing local, regional, and national challenges for producers. Any entity may apply, but projects must benefit more than one specialty crop business, individual, or organization.  

To apply, download the Request for Applications at agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop. Applicants must submit a pre-application by February 27, 2022 at 11:59 PM. A review committee will invite the top-ranking projects to submit full applications.   

  1. Specialty Crop Producer Association Grant  

Grant funds will establish or strengthen producer associations and cooperatives that serve Vermont specialty crop businesses. Eligible applicants are producer associations, cooperatives, and groups of producers/businesses. Service providers that serve producer associations, cooperatives, and groups of producers are also eligible. This funding opportunity is possible thanks to additional federal funding from a COVID-19 related stimulus bill.  

To apply, download the Request for Applications at agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop/producer. Applicants to the Specialty Crop Producer Association Grant must apply by February 27, 2022 at 11:59 PM.  

VAAFM will conduct an information session webinar for all prospective applicants on January 27th, 2022 at 2:00 PM–3:30 PM. Register for the information session webinar at bit.ly/2022SCBGPWebinar.  

Contact:Gina Clithero | Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets 

AGR.SpecialtyCrops@vermont.gov | (802) 585-6225 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) awards Specialty Crop Block Grants to the 50 States, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Territories. In Vermont, VAAFM administers these funds to enhance the competitiveness of Vermont specialty crops. Funds are awarded through a competitive review process guided by industry, nonprofit and government stakeholders. VAAFM plans to award approximately $500,000 in Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds in 2022 between the two funding opportunities.  

You just read:

Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets Announces Funding Opportunities for Vermont Specialty Crops

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.