Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets Announces Funding Opportunities for Vermont Specialty Crops

January 18, 2022 | Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) announces $500,000 in grant funds to strengthen Vermont’s specialty crop industries and producer associations. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture crops (including honey, hops, maple syrup and mushrooms), and nursery crops (including Christmas trees and floriculture).

Two funding opportunities are available. Interested applicants should apply by February 27, 2022 at 11:59 PM.

2022 Vermont Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

Grant funds will enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops by (1) leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops, (2) assisting producers with research and development, (3) expanding availability and access to specialty crops, or (4) addressing local, regional, and national challenges for producers. Any entity may apply, but projects must benefit more than one specialty crop business, individual, or organization.

To apply, download the Request for Applications at agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop. Applicants must submit a pre-application by February 27, 2022 at 11:59 PM. A review committee will invite the top-ranking projects to submit full applications.

Specialty Crop Producer Association Grant

Grant funds will establish or strengthen producer associations and cooperatives that serve Vermont specialty crop businesses. Eligible applicants are producer associations, cooperatives, and groups of producers/businesses. Service providers that serve producer associations, cooperatives, and groups of producers are also eligible. This funding opportunity is possible thanks to additional federal funding from a COVID-19 related stimulus bill.

To apply, download the Request for Applications at agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop/producer. Applicants to the Specialty Crop Producer Association Grant must apply by February 27, 2022 at 11:59 PM.

VAAFM will conduct an information session webinar for all prospective applicants on January 27th, 2022 at 2:00 PM–3:30 PM. Register for the information session webinar at bit.ly/2022SCBGPWebinar.

Contact:Gina Clithero | Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets

AGR.SpecialtyCrops@vermont.gov | (802) 585-6225

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) awards Specialty Crop Block Grants to the 50 States, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Territories. In Vermont, VAAFM administers these funds to enhance the competitiveness of Vermont specialty crops. Funds are awarded through a competitive review process guided by industry, nonprofit and government stakeholders. VAAFM plans to award approximately $500,000 in Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funds in 2022 between the two funding opportunities.