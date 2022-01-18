Submit Release
California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation Receives 2022 NASCUS Reaccreditation

The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS) announced today that the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation (DFPI) has earned reaccreditation following a series of in-depth reviews and assessments by a panel of veteran state supervisors. Learn more at nascus.org.

