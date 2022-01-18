California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation Receives 2022 NASCUS Reaccreditation

The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS) announced today that the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation (DFPI) has earned reaccreditation following a series of in-depth reviews and assessments by a panel of veteran state supervisors. Learn more at nascus.org.
