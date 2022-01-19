Attestiv Photo Authenticity and Fraud Protection Now Available to Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem
Innovative technology provides P&C insurers inline protection against photo-based anomalies making claims STP-readyNATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attestiv Inc., a leading digital media authenticity provider, announces today that it has joined the Solution Partner Ecosystem of Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT). The Attestiv integration with Duck Creek helps insurance carriers make faster and more accurate claims decisions while avoiding risk, with straight-through processing (STP) functionality/technology.
“Attestiv accelerates the claims process by validating and authenticating claims-based photos in real-time,” says John Hamilton, Senior Director of Business Development at Attestiv. “The data we provide to Duck Creek customers identifies photo irregularities so claims handlers can act accordingly.”
Attestiv detects photo anomalies and fraud with its patented AI-driven analysis technology. By using an easy-to-understand Tamper Scoring system, all photos within a claim are given individual tamper scores. Detailed information on all photos within a claim are provided in a downloadable report, with an at-a-glance summary, that helps determine whether the claim requires human review or is suitable for automation and STP. With increased automation and STP claims, insured customers benefit from a streamlined process with quicker settlement times and insurance carriers benefit from extensive cost savings and fraud reduction.
“As the industry moves to STP, Attestiv’s technology could be a game-changer for carriers looking to improve processes and speed up digital transformation initiatives,” says Robert Fletcher, Senior Partner Manager – Ecosystem, at Duck Creek Technologies. “With its unique offering, we are proud to have Attestiv in Duck Creek’s partner ecosystem to support our vision of delivering the industry’s leading end-to-end claims management solution.”
Duck Creek Claims is a comprehensive claims management solution that helps insurers manage the entire claims lifecycle – from first notice of loss to settlement – in a single integrated solution. Whether the claim is a routinely cracked windshield that is straight-through processed or a complex workers’ compensation liability claim, Duck Creek’s software provides the workflows, reports, integrations, and user experiences needed to increase the efficiency of insurance carriers’ claims operations, reduce loss costs, and improve customer satisfaction.
About Attestiv
Attestiv offers industry-leading authenticity, automation and analysis of digital media for insurance, reducing fraud while providing a foundation for straight-through processing and touchless automation. Established in 2018, Attestiv uses patented distributed ledger technology and AI to tamper-proof, analyze and automate the processing of digital photos, videos and documents, improving customer experience, and providing the highest standard for information exchange. Attestiv offers both standalone products and seamless API-based integrations, working across both personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit http://attestiv.com.
About Duck Creek Technologies:
Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software as a service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.
