Game and Fish Deputy Chief of Wildlife Scott Edberg retires after 31 years

1/18/2022 8:37:42 PM

Cheyenne - Scott Edberg, Wyoming Game and Fish Department deputy chief of wildlife and deputy chief game warden, is retiring after 31 years of service to the State of Wyoming. Edberg is best known for his strong work ethic, enthusiastic leadership, eye for details and drive for excellence throughout his career. 

Scott's positive impact on Wyoming's wildlife and his contribution to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is impressive,” said Rick King, chief of the wildlife division. “Throughout his career, Scott has been the go-to person when a tough job required a strong leader who could plan, develop and implement a major project. He is without equal in his ability to pull together a team, initiate action and follow through on commitments. He will certainly leave an indelible legacy.” 

Edberg began with Game and Fish in 1988 in Pinedale as a temporary biologist technician on a Wyoming Range mule deer project. Two seasons later he joined the storied red shirt ranks as the Glenrock game warden. 

“I was always fascinated by working outdoors with wildlife and people. I knew I wanted to be a game warden in the West because of the diversity of the job and the model of the Wyoming warden’s job that blends law enforcement, biology and public outreach,” Edberg said.  

After almost 10 years, Edberg was promoted to game warden supervisor in 2000 for the Jackson-Pinedale Region, which was one region at the time, serving for over four years before returning to central Wyoming as the Casper Region wildlife supervisor. In 2011 Edberg was promoted to his current position as deputy deputy chief of wildlife/deputy chief game warden, working from Casper. 

edberg talks with a hunter at a checkstationNo matter the position he held, Edberg was committed to time in the field working alongside those he led. He often worked hunter check stations, conducted p law enforcement patrols during the fall, spent time at the department’s two bird farms, worked with the large carnivore section and veterinary services personnel.

Looking back Edberg is most proud of the body of projects he was able to take part in — both for Wyoming as well as nationally for wildlife conservation and law enforcement. Most recent standouts include  leading the development of Game and Fish’s recent Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan and the initial public process in developing a long-term elk feedground management plan.

“CWD is a difficult and important issue for Wyoming and nationally, and because of the complexity of that work, it stands out. The plan was developed to do something positive for deer, elk moose and the public that enjoys them. The same goes for elk feedgrounds as they have been around for decades and the long-term management of elk and elk feedgrounds is a critical responsibility of the department,” Edberg said. 

Edberg  received numerous internal recognitions for his work including a Game and Fish 1994 Law Enforcement Commendation, 1997 Casper-Sheridan Regions Peer Recognition Award, 2008 Wildlife Division Employee of the Year, 2013 Director's Award and 2020 Team of the Year member for the CWD Management Team. 

He also was honored as the 1997 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming and received the 2001 North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association Lifesaving Award.

“I’m going to miss the everyday work and interactions with my fellow employees and the public. Over my career I’ve made a lot of great friends and those are relationships I am going to maintain after I retire,” Edberg said. “I’ll also miss being out and about with field folks and the various publics getting my hands dirty in the sun, snow, wind, cold, dust and dirt to better Wyoming’s wildlife.” 

Edberg’s last day with Game and Fish is Feb.1. Edberg intends to remain in Casper following retirement with his wife, Paula, working on house projects, raising a new puppy and learning how to catch more walleye and kokanee salmon.

 

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

Distribution channels:




