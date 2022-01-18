Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Jim Langevin

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement

today after Congressman Jim Langevin (RI-02) announced that he will not seek re-election at the end of the 117th Congress:

“I want to thank my friend Jim Langevin for his outstanding service to the people of Rhode Island’s Second District, to the House, and to our country. I also want to recognize his extraordinary contributions as a leader on the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Homeland Security, including his work as Chair of what is now called the Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems. In that capacity, Jim has worked to ramp up America’s cybersecurity capabilities and support research and action in countering cyber threats facing our government, military, and economy. As founder and Co-Chair of the House Cybersecurity Caucus, he’s led an effort to broaden interest in this area and build bipartisan support for keeping American safe from cyber threats. All of this is in addition to his tireless efforts in support of greater economic security, better access to quality health care and education, and safer communities – including to address the danger of gun violence in our country. “Throughout his years in elected office, both in Rhode Island and in the U.S. Congress, Jim has set an example for millions of Americans with disabilities. He has demonstrated that a disability is not a barrier to election and to making tremendously positive contributions to one’s community, one’s state, and one’s nation. In addition to serving as Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Disability Caucus, he was the first quadriplegic elected to Congress and the first Member in a wheelchair to preside over the House of Representatives. I have been honored to partner with him over the years to protect the Americans with Disabilities Act and strengthen it for the next generation. I thank Jim for all the hard work he has put into his service in the House, and I know it has not always been easy. His courage and perseverance are an inspiration to me and all those who have served with him. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jim throughout the remainder of the 117th Congress, and I wish him all the best as he prepares to retire next year.”