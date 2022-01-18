Submit Release
U.S. 422 West Lane Closure Thursday for PA Turnpike Construction in Chester, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike will close the left lane on westbound U.S. 422 between U.S. 202 and 1st Avenue in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County on Thursday, January 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for installation of construction access roads and guiderail under a project to widen and improve the Pennsylvania Turnpike between milepost 324 and milepost 326, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

422 West Lane Closure 202 to 1st Ave.jpg

