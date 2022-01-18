Submit Release
2022 invasive aquatic plant management grant applications open Jan. 21 (published January 18, 2022)

The Minnesota DNR is opening the annual aquatic plant management grant process.

In 2022, a total of $1.25 million will be available to fund projects to help manage invasive aquatic plants. This includes $850,000 in special one-time funds to help lake associations manage invasive aquatic plants. These one-time grants will be available for both traditional control projects and projects focused on new infestations and innovative control methods.  

Applications will be accepted starting at midnight on Friday, Jan. 21. The application deadline is 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

Application materials and details about the grant types and requirements are available on the Aquatic Invasive Species Control Grant Program page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/grants/aquatic_invasive/control-projects.html).

Applicants must submit an invasive aquatic plant management permit application through the Minnesota DNR Permitting and Reporting System (mndnr.gov/mpars) before submitting a grant application. A copy of the permit application must be submitted with the grant application.

More details regarding eligible costs can be found on the Aquatic Invasive Species Control Grant Program page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/grants/aquatic_invasive/control-projects.html).

Questions may be directed to DNR aquatic invasive species research and grants coordinator Jake Walsh or to DNR regional invasive species specialists (mndnr.gov/invasives/ais/contacts.html).

