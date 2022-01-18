Submit Release
Sen. Anthony Williams Statement on Charges of Officers Involved in the Death of Fanta Bility

Philadelphia – January 18, 2022 – Sen. Anthony H. Williams (D- Philadelphia/Delaware) released the following statement following the announcement that the officers involved in the shooting death of Fanta Bility will be charged:

“Today represents a moment of hope as we remember Fanta Bility. Since Fanta’s life was tragically cut short, we have demanded that those responsible for her death be held accountable and we demanded transparency throughout the investigation into everyone involved. Our advocacy efforts and work has been to get justice for Fanta. We are now one step closer to that goal.

The charges announced against the officers responsible for Fanta’s death signal an acknowledgment that Fanta’s life mattered and that no one is above the law – including those who are responsible for upholding it. The charges signal an acknowledgment that Black lives have value. The charges also signal that there are consequences for those who engage in reckless and inappropriate conduct, regardless of race or position.

The collective efforts of our diverse community rallying together to seek justice for Fanta have brought us to this moment.  The African and African American community in Delaware County has often been overlooked and undervalued which is one of the reasons we started the Delaware County Black Caucus. We hope that today’s actions represent a lasting shift in the necessary transformation of our judicial system so that there can be real justice for all. This is a significant moment for all of us, but we will not be truly satisfied until we see widespread systemic change in the administration of justice. Our work must continue.” 

