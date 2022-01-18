Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 3400 Block of 18th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the 3400 block of 18th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:30 am, the suspects approached two store employees, in an establishment, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and took US currency and property from the victims. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.