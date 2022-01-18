Arrest Made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 400 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the 400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:22 pm, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspects attempted to remove the victim from the vehicle while demanding the victim’s property. The victim was able to flee the scene and maintain possession of the vehicle. One of the suspects was arrested by responding officers.

On Monday, January 17, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

