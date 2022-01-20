Dr. James Rodgers, The Diversity Coach, Endorses Required D&I Training for Graduate Students

Dr. James O. Rodgers

After serving as a presenter for Diversity in a Global Society at Virginia Tech, Dr. James O. Rodgers, The Diversity Coach, believes it is time to start preparing emerging leaders for the reality of diversity and inclusion. Virginia Tech recently adopted a requirement for all graduate students to complete D&I learning as part of their course of study. More info is available at https://graduateschool.vt.edu/academics/programs/inclusion-diversity-req.html

Dr. Shernita Lee teaches Diversity in a Global Society. Lee states, "Virginia Tech is excited to be in the full implementation stage for our inclusion and diversity requirement. We consider this requirement a competency calibrator that intentionally integrates learning outcomes with diversity, equity, and inclusion themes. The required courses overlap with the mission of the university and our hopes for our graduates as they become leaders and change agents in their respective professions."

Over 90% of the top 200 colleges and universities in the US have an administrative position addressing some element of so-called diversity efforts. Many of them also offer seminars on a variety of topics related to race, gender, LGBTQ, and other dimension-specific elements of human differences. The Virginia Tech approach requires a full course focused on the principles of D&I, which are separate and different from the above topics. Their purpose is preparation for leadership in a changing society.

Dr. Rodgers was the inaugural speaker for the course taught by Dr. Lee and noted, “I was pleased to see how engaged and competent the students were. They are clearly capable of adopting a more sophisticated conception of I&D and of being prepared to overcome the misinformation that dominates the public discourse on diversity and inclusion.”

The building block plan presented in Diversity Training That Generates Real Change, the new book by Dr. Rodgers and Laura Kangas, is a good fit for those educational institutions who want to adopt a policy like VT. It begins with knowing why you want to support a D&I learning platform and how that decision fits with the mission and strategy of the institution. The goal must be equipping future leaders with the knowledge needed to address an inevitable new reality comfortably and competently. Today’s graduate students will be faced with a broad range of human differences and similarities as they enter their chosen field.

As a pioneer in workplace diversity and inclusion, Dr. Rodgers now thinks the new frontier for D&I learning is the academy. Rodgers continues, “Graduate students are preparing to be leaders in their fields. They will need a fundamental understanding of people, relationships, and processes to be successful. D&I is a relationship discipline. It is a process that helps individuals, businesses, and societies overcome our natural reactions to differences and instead promote productive relationships by seeking similarities. Transformational D&I learning experiences deliver on the need for people skills."

While there is a strong trend for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, studies show that progress is slow, and many companies are struggling with these concepts. According to the HR Research Institute’s report, The Future of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion released earlier this year, most organizations lack mature and effective diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The report shows that only 30 percent of companies rate their DEI programs as highly effective. "Unfortunately, this is emblematic of the continued misinformation about D&I that gives it a bad name. Even the 30% who rate their programs highly effective are doing different things and calling it D&I. No common language and common understanding about D&I yet exist. I wish I had a way to comment and refute some of the assertions in the article," states Rodgers.

Effective learning experiences need good source material to be consistent and simple. Rodgers continues, “My last business book, Managing Differently, was used as source material for MBA students learning how to manage and coach teams of diverse composition. My hope is that my new book, Diversity Training That Generates Real Change, will serve a similar role for graduate-level students. D&I learning must be separate and different from academic topics like gender studies, race-conscious history, queer studies, stigma theory, etc. My new book focuses on the logic, rationale, intent, content, and process of including D&I principles in the lexicon of leaders. It reduces complexity and elevates the essential knowledge that future leaders need to comfortably develop key relationships.”

“It was always my hope that business enterprise leaders would learn to practice the principles of D&I and use them to produce better outcomes. I believed that all social change began with business. That was an incomplete solution. Many business leaders are too distracted to follow the process. Instead, they delegate D&I to people who also do not understand the subtle distinctions between D&I and sociology.” Rodgers concludes that consistent leadership is necessary for D&I to take root.