Krayden, Master Distributor of Castable Laird R&F Products

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, Laird entered into an exclusive Master Distributorship agreement with Krayden, Inc. for the Castable Laird R&F Product Line. For 25 years, Laird R&F Products have helped military and aerospace design engineers address EMI, heat, structural and survivability challenges. Since 1987, Krayden has served as a leading distributor in the Aerospace community, delivering technical solutions to Aviation, Space, Defense and Satellite customers globally.

“With more components in tighter spaces in aerospace and defense technology, design engineers need to manage more heat than ever before while protecting sensitive components from damage and, in some cases, filling large gaps,” said Rick Johnson, aerospace and defense director at Laird R&F Products. “Our partnership with Krayden will deliver new thermal solutions to a larger audience of customers, representing a new step forward for thermal management in the aerospace and defense industry.”

The Laird product lines (ECCOSHIELD®, ECCOSORB®, ECCOSTOCK®) solve a wide range of use cases in Aerospace, Military, Telecom, Industrial and Medical, including:

• Radio Frequency shielded structures

• EMI/RF Protection

• EMI Interface Reduction

• Space/Insulator

• Radomes

• Thermal Barrier

“These solutions demonstrate Laird R&F Products’ commitment to continuously innovating to meet the fast-changing needs of aerospace and defense design engineers,” said Daniel Ramirez, field application and technical support engineer for Laird R&F Products. “Our new gap filler and multifunctional solutions will help design engineers solve the increasingly complex thermal management challenges they face in advanced aerospace and defense electronics.”

About Krayden:

Krayden (https://krayden.com/) is an engineered solutions distributor of adhesives, sealants and specialty chemicals. Partnered with industry leaders like Dupont, Dow, Henkel and other leading suppliers, Krayden serves a wide array of global companies in the Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, Electronics and General Industrial markets.

About Laird R&F Products

For 25 years, Laird R&F Products, a DuPont business, has helped military and aerospace design engineers address EMI, heat, structural and survivability challenges. Drawing on unmatched testing, measurement, and design capabilities, Laird R&F Products designs custom solutions that protect and enable military electronics – and enhance the military’s warfighting capabilities. Learn more at http://www.lairdrandf.com.

