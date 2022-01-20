Continuing to Revolutionize Healthcare Compliance: Abyde Kicks off 2022 Stronger than Ever!

Abyde Offers Revolutionary Compliance Solutions

As evidenced by our astounding renewal percentage and Net Promoter Score, thousands of practices across the country see value in our white-glove service and user-friendly platform.” — Matt DiBlasi, President and Co-Founder of Abyde

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After yet another year of exponential growth and endless success, Abyde is ready to take on 2022 in their continued pursuit of making healthcare compliance simple and stress-free. The healthcare technology company and industry-leader in HIPAA solutions strive to set the standard for user-friendly software that you can trust. Offering preeminent resources, solutions and support to healthcare organizations of all specialties and sizes - Abyde makes maintaining complete compliance easy, and they’re only getting started!



More Than Just a Software

The value of Abyde goes beyond the software in more ways than just one. Driving their mission of education-first and white-glove service guaranteed, Abyde’s team of HIPAA experts supports thousands of healthcare organizations across the United States. Through their informative webinars and exclusive HIPAA Master Class series, Abyde continues to emphasize the growing need for providers to understand and prioritize compliance. While their unrivaled solution helps simplify compliance requirements, it’s the people behind it that are responsible for making HIPAA stress-free - and should also bask in the credit for Abyde’s 95% renewal rate and world-class NPS score of 83% (44% higher than the technology industry average)!

In addition to those impressive numbers, Abyde’s 100% audit pass rate is another statistic that the team boasts proudly - especially as we continue to see a rise in HIPAA enforcement efforts. Over the course of 2021, the team addressed 83 different concerns of an audit, breach or investigation, providing direct support and guidance every step of the way. With Abyde, customers have all necessary documentation and implementation measures in place so that navigating a government audit can be done with ease. And while not every incident results in an audit, Abyde’s team of HIPAA experts is always ready and on stand-by if the “Breach Emergency” button is ever clicked.

One of the most exciting aspects of 2021 was the amount of industry leaders who have joined Abyde in a shared vision of revolutionizing HIPAA compliance. In just the past year alone, Abyde has added 26 new partnerships with state and industry associations, practice management solutions and IT providers. Their growing partner list of now over 60 different organizations stretches across multiple verticals and member bases, serving as a true testament to the value and ease that Abyde provides.

Even as the Abyde team, customer base and partnerships continue to expand, their commitment to fostering long-lasting relationships is something that they will never grow out of. Whether it’s answering a call after-hours or the President stopping by to see the practice of a new customer while on vacation, there’s one thing that all Abyde customers and partners could all attest to - Abyde is an organization that cares. So much so that 2021 marked the second year of Abyde CARES (Creating Community and Cultural Awareness Requires Everyone to Serve) an initiative providing their team, family members and friends with volunteer and donation opportunities throughout the Tampa Bay area. In the past year, Abyde supported amazing organizations like Meals on Wheels, Water Warrior Alliance, Clothes to Kids, and Paint Your Heart Out - helping to serve the community humbly in love.



Expanded Solutions

Since launching in 2016, Abyde has continuously enhanced their software to include additional industry-leading features and meet ever-changing government regulations. From annual training videos to ongoing compliance questions and continually updated policies and procedures, Abyde not only helps practices implement a complete HIPAA program but ensures they can easily maintain compliance especially as new legislation and healthcare needs arise. Additionally, 2021 brought along the launch of Abyde for Enterprise - offering the same simple and easy-to-use software, but with added efficiencies specific to multi-location organizations.

Even so, there is more growth on the horizon as Abyde could not be more excited to continue their mission and expand their solution offerings through a revolutionary OSHA compliance software. Much like Abyde has perfected with their HIPAA solution, the new platform will simplify medical OSHA requirements in a way that no one else in the industry has done before - giving healthcare providers a solution that not only helps keep their practice, patients and staff protected but enables complete compliance all in one place.

“Our team definitely deserves to celebrate all we’ve accomplished in 2021,” said President and Co-Founder Matt DiBlasi. “As evidenced by our astounding renewal percentage and Net Promoter Score, thousands of practices across the country see value in our white-glove service and user-friendly platform. In the new year, we look forward to continuing to set the standard and ensure compliance remains the easiest aspect of running a practice.”

Thanks to their amazing customers, rockstar team, committed partners and revolutionary solutions - Abyde is ready to kick off the new year stronger than ever and truly make compliance stress-free in 2022.



About Abyde

Abyde is a healthcare technology company on a mission to revolutionize HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in 2016, Abyde has become the preeminent solution for independent practices to achieve and maintain government-mandated HIPAA compliance, serving thousands of practices across the nation. The industry-leader, Abyde combines an intuitive software with personal support for an experience so simple, ‘easy’ is an understatement. To see how, visit abyde.com today.