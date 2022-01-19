The Conversationalist Launches "POVz" The First Gen Z Talk Show to Tackle Issues That Matter from All Points of View
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conversationalist is set to launch the first ever Gen Z talk show, POVz, in March 2022!
POVz pushes the boundaries on how we converse with each other about difficult issues and bridges the divide between seemingly opposing Gen Zers and viewpoints, through face-to-face conversation. At the helm is founder and host, Sophie Beren. Her desire to create this platform stemmed from her experience growing up in Wichita, Kansas, as the only Jewish student in her predominantly Christian community. She felt she didn’t have a voice or made qualifications for her opinions. After speaking with others, she realized she wasn’t alone in this feeling and decided to take action to fill this gap for her peers.
The story of Gen Z is that of a digital generation struggling to cope with isolation, polarization, and the profound effects of being trapped inside echo chambers. Mainstream media exacerbate the divisiveness we see in our country and lack resonance with what young people want and need: to be heard and understood. POVz is the antidote — a platform for young people to come together, share their opinions without fear of judgment, and have conversations that embrace multiple points of view. The show utilizes a multimedia approach, like the usage of text messages, to meet young people where they are and allow the larger Gen Z community to have their voices heard.
The pilot episode delves into one of the most controversial issues of our time: abortion. Beren facilitates a conversation between four young people; two who believe abortion is a human right and two who unequivocally do not. Questions of morality, viability, and legality will emerge as the four guests try to uncover common ground. Will they be able to come together, despite this enormous gap between them? In addition to a captivating pilot, POVz will also be interviewing some of Gen Z’s top thought leaders and celebrities, sharing their unique perspective on the most significant issues affecting their generation. Tune in on theconversationalist.com to learn more.
