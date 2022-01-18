Gov. Wolf Urges U.S. Senate to Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the U.S. Senate to prevent election sabotage and protect our freedom to vote by passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“This is a critical moment in our nation’s history to protect voting rights and the Senate is running out of time,” said Gov. Wolf. “The Senate must pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act now. With anti-voter politicians in state legislatures across the country unleashing a barrage of bills to undermine the right to vote, choose their own voters, and attack free and fair elections, the stakes are too high for Washington gridlock.

“The Senate should consider suspending the filibuster rule if it means protecting the foundation of democracy that this county is built upon. Without Senate action to protect the right to vote and ensure the integrity and transparency of our elections, the voices of many Americans, especially Americans of color, will be suppressed.

“Voters of both parties across the country support both bills. It’s time for the Senate to listen to state and local officials, business and community leaders, and millions of Americans by preventing attacks on our elections and preserving the right to vote by immediately passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

On Dec. 13, 2020, the governor joined a coalition of 17 governors in sending a letter to U.S. Senate ​Leaders Charles Schumer and Mitch McConnell expressing concern about threats to our nation’s democracy and urging passage of the two bills. The governors noted federal action is necessary because state legislatures across the country are considering an unprecedented wave of anti-democratic bills that would undermine the right to vote that would create disparities that threaten our nation’s electoral process.

The governor is also encouraging the Pennsylvania state legislature to pass HB 2090 from prime sponsor House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton that would bolster the state’s election process and further remove barriers to voting.