See NH Fish and Game at the 2022 Winter Outdoor Shows

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 January 18, 2022

Concord, NH – Outdoor shows are a great way to beat the winter blues and to plan your 2022 outdoor adventures. Be sure to stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department booth at these exciting New England winter events.

New England Fishing and Outdoor Expo: Friday–Sunday, January 28–30, at the Boxboro Regency in Boxborough, MA. See all the latest fishing and outdoor gear and choose from dozens of hunting and fishing seminars presented by top-tier industry leaders. Check out the Hawg Tank and Elite anglers on site. Pick up the new freshwater and saltwater fishing digests for 2022, and get expert advice on where to fish in New Hampshire. Meet Sergeant Jeremy Hawkes from North Woods Law, who will be available to sign autographs and for photo opportunities on Saturday, January 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information visit www.nefishingexpo.com.

New Hampshire Farm, Forest, and Garden Exposition: Friday–Saturday, February 4–5, at the Center of New Hampshire at the Manchester Radisson Hotel (700 Elm Street). Billed as “New Hampshire’s Greatest Winter Fair,” this family-friendly event offers commercial exhibits, seminars, demonstrations, animals, an auction, and activities for all ages. Find unique New Hampshire-made products. Stop by the NH Fish and Game Department’s booth to enjoy learn how Fish and Game can help connect your family to life outdoors. Meet CO Richard Crouse from North Woods Law for an autograph and photo on Friday, February 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Learn more at www.nhfarmandforestexpo.org.

New Hampshire Outdoor Expo: Friday–Sunday, March 11–13, at the Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, Milford, NH. Come experience the latest innovations in freshwater and saltwater fishing, hunting, camping, kayaking, and boating. Try out the best gear, talk to top manufacturers and guides, and learn from world-class industry professionals. Stop by the NH Fish and Game Department’s booth to talk about fishing at your favorite camping destinations. CO Shawn McFadzen from North Woods Law will be available to sign autographs and for photos on Saturday, March 12. For more information visit www.nhoutdoorexpo.com.