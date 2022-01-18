Attorney General Josh Stein Shares 2021’s Top Consumer Complaints

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today shared the top 10 consumer complaints North Carolinians filed with the North Carolina Department of Justice in 2021 in the department’s 2021 annual report. The report also covers the breadth of the department’s work last year to protect North Carolinians from scams and frauds, defend the state and its people, protect communities, defend people’s rights, and serve the state through the State Crime Lab, North Carolina Justice Academy, and law enforcement Training and Standards Commissions.

“Robocallers continue be a daily nuisance and a threat to our hard-earned money,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I know how frustrating it is to get these calls and texts all the time. That’s why I’m leading the nationwide charge to partner with other attorneys general, federal agencies, and the phone companies to put in place technological solutions to stop robocalls and to go after robocallers who scam North Carolinians. I’ll continue our efforts to cut down on robocalls in 2022 and get back our peace of mind.”

In 2021, NCDOJ received 28,043 consumer complaints. A breakdown of the top 10 complaint categories is below:

Last year, Attorney General Stein and the Consumer Protection Division won back more than $2.1 billion in court judgments and settlements on behalf of North Carolinians, including money secured in agreements to hold accountable corporations that contributed to the opioid epidemic and addiction in North Carolina. In addition, Attorney General Stein’s Medicaid Investigations Division recovered more than $105 million in restitution and penalties related to Medicaid fraud cases.

The annual report also delves into the office’s work serving as counsel to state agencies, protecting children from nicotine addiction, preserving North Carolina’s environment and natural resources, getting justice for victims and survivors of crime, and improving the criminal justice system.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done at the Department of Justice to win back more than $2.5 billion on behalf of North Carolina and its people since I took office,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “The progress we’ve made to keep people safe, protect our communities, and defend consumers is only possible because of the dedication of the talented public servants in every division and department. It’s an honor to work with them in these challenging times, and I’m ever grateful for their commitment to North Carolinians.”

