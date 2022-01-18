2022-01-18 11:48:18.14 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Bloomfield

2022-01-18 11:48:18.14

A Missouri Lottery player in Stoddard County won the first top prize on the new $3 Scratchers ticket, “Lucky Ca$h.”

The winning ticket was purchased at On the Go Convenience Store, 500 State Highway 25 South, in Bloomfield.

“Lucky Ca$h” is a $3 game that launched on Dec. 28. The game features prizes from $3 all the way up to $50,000. It currently has over $11.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including six more top prizes of $50,000.

In FY21, players in Stoddard County won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $516,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.