2022-01-18 11:48:18.14 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Bloomfield
A Missouri Lottery player in Stoddard County won the first top prize on the new $3 Scratchers ticket, “Lucky Ca$h.”
The winning ticket was purchased at On the Go Convenience Store, 500 State Highway 25 South, in Bloomfield.
“Lucky Ca$h” is a $3 game that launched on Dec. 28. The game features prizes from $3 all the way up to $50,000. It currently has over $11.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including six more top prizes of $50,000.
In FY21, players in Stoddard County won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $516,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.
All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.