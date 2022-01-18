2022-01-18 14:33:07.677 $63,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won In Marshall

2022-01-18 14:33:07.677

A Saline County Show Me Cash player matched all five numbers drawn in the Jan. 9 drawing to win a $63,000 jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at J&K Liquor and Tobacco, 675 S. Odell Ave., in Marshall.

This is the third Show Me Cash jackpot won so far in 2022, bringing the total amount of jackpot prizes won to $524,000 for the year. In 2021, there were 51 Show Me Cash jackpot winners, totaling more than $7.4 million in jackpot prizes.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $5.2 million in prizes from tickets purchased in Saline County. Retailers in the county earned more than $495,000 in commissions and bonuses for their sales, and educational programs in the county received more than $321,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed in Saline County or any county, visit MOLottery.com