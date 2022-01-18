EGLE lead service line corrosion control advisory panel to meet this month

Jan. 14, 2022 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will host the second meeting of its Corrosion Control Advisory Panel on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 1 p.m.

The panel consists of seven drinking water professionals who have been selected to advise EGLE on strategies to reduce lead in drinking water.

The seven-member panel supports EGLE's ongoing effort to advise drinking water supplies with aging lead service lines on effective corrosion control strategies. The panel reports to EGLE's Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division (DWEHD), which regulates 2,685 public drinking water supplies under the state's Lead and Copper Rule (LCR).

The EGLE Corrosion Control Advisory Panel will meet virtually via Microsoft Teams (click here to join the meeting) or call in (audio only) +1 248-509-0316,159343967#. The phone conference ID is: 159 343 967#.

Lead in old service lines and home plumbing can enter drinking water through various mechanisms related to the corrosivity of the water. The Lead and Copper Rule may require supplies to provide corrosion control when they exceed the federal lead or copper action level. Phosphate is typically added, which coats the old plumbing materials and prevents water from contacting the metals. This corrosion control is intended to limit leaching of metals into drinking water to protect Michiganders while a statewide effort is underway to eliminate all lead service lines.

