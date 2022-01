DES MOINES - Iowa anglers who are at least 65 years old can now purchase a lifetime trout fishing license.

The cost of the new lifetime privilege is $65. Revenues from this fee are used exclusively to stock state trout streams and community trout ponds.

Licenses are available at 700 locations across the state, and online at www.gooutdoorsiowa.com. Upgrade your paper license to a durable hard card with custom art from Iowa artists for only $5.