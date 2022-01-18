Automotive Active Purge Pump Market to reach US$ 192.0 Mn by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global automotive active purge pump market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2021 and 2031. As the focus on reducing vehicular emissions gains traction, sales of active purge pumps for automobiles will grow.

Data Points Market Insights Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Value 2020 US$ 60.1 Mn Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Value 2021 US$ 66.3 Mn Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Value 2031 US$ 192.0 Mn CAGR 2021-2031 11.2%

Rising cognizance of emission control and scramble for fuel efficiency among motorists is likely to propel growth of the automotive active purge pump market.

Poor air quality caused by fossil fuel continues to be a major source of concern in metropolitan areas, necessitating the installation of an automobile active purge pumps for effective emission control in vehicles.

According to organizations such as the World Health Organization, urban air pollution is still a serious problem that can be addressed with proper emission management. As a result, demand for effective automobile emission control technologies, such as automotive active purge pumps is at all-time high.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By material type, the non-metal segment is expected to account for a share of more than 70% in the global market. The high demand for non-metal automotive active purge pumps can be ascribed to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability.

in the global market. The high demand for non-metal automotive active purge pumps can be ascribed to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability. By manufacturing process, others segment is expected to be the leader with a share of more than 40% .

. By sales channel, the OEM segment will dominate the market, accounting for nearly 65% of sales.

of sales. By vehicle type, passenger car segment projected to dominate the market, accounting for more than 77% of the total demand.

of the total demand. By region, Europe is expected to have the largest share in the global market, accounting to more than 49% of sales.



“Government intervention for effective emission control and increasing number of programs intended to reduce vehicle emissions are projected to push growth in the automotive active purge pump market. With the increasing popularity of hybrid cars, makers of automotive active purge pumps will have impressive opportunities for sales in the future,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market are Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Vitesco Technologies, Hyundai Kefico, Agilent Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive, and others.

A number of companies are prioritizing product approvals, product launches, and other organic growth techniques including organizing events & focusing on achieving patents. Acquisitions along with collaborations and partnerships, were also seen as popular growth strategies.

These efforts have paved the way for market participants to grow their operations and client base. Market players in the automotive active purge pump market are projected to benefit from favorable growth opportunities in the future, thanks to rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Projection

The development of improved automotive active purge pump has been prompted by the increased focus on the carbon emission from vehicle and smooth refueling event in recent years. The current trend is projected to continue in the foreseeable future, generating demand for more modern automotive active purge pump for vehicles in the coming years.

The vast increase in demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicle in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe, owing primarily to thriving transportation sectors and increased traffic in emerging economies in Europe, is expected to bode well for the global automotive active purge pump market in the near future.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2019-2020 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, GCC, Turkey, and South Africa Key Segments Covered Material Type, Manufacturing Process, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Region Key Companies Profiled Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Vitesco Technologies

Hyundai Kefico

Agilent Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rheinmetall Automotive Report Coverage Market Forecast, brand share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

