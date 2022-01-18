Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,847 in the last 365 days.

Pennsylvania Third-Grade Students Invited to Enter Dental Health Contest

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) invites third-graders across Pennsylvania to show their creativity this February in celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM).

The national theme for 2022 is: “Sealants Make Sense.” Dental sealants are thin, plastic coatings painted onto teeth to prevent tooth decay by forming a protective shield over the enamel of each tooth. The American Dental Association (ADA) emphasizes that the attitudes and habits established at an early age are critical in maintaining good oral health throughout life. NCDHM is a national health observance that brings together thousands of dedicated professionals, health care providers and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers, teachers and many others to help keep children’s smiles beautiful now and for years to come.

Those third graders who participate in PDA’s poster contest will have a chance at winning several different prizes. Three statewide winners will be selected from the entries. The first-place winner will be awarded $500. In addition, the first-place winner’s school and teacher will each receive a $250 prize. The second-place winner will receive $250, while the third-place winner will receive $100.

PDA offers classroom resources, including a lesson plan featuring information on dental health, classroom activities and fun worksheets for the students. These lesson plan kits are distributed electronically. Please contact Zsofia Kandrot at zlk@padental.org to receive these materials along with the contest rules. Complimentary NCDHM posters are also available by request.

All entries for the poster contest must be submitted by Friday, March 4. Please mail the entry to: Pennsylvania Dental Association, Attn: NCDHM Poster Contest, 3501 N. Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. PDA will announce the top three winners in early April.
###
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.

Zsofia Kandrot
Pennsylvania Dental Association
+1 717-234-5941 ext. 133
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Pennsylvania Third-Grade Students Invited to Enter Dental Health Contest

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.