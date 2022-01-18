Pennsylvania Third-Grade Students Invited to Enter Dental Health Contest
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) invites third-graders across Pennsylvania to show their creativity this February in celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM).
The national theme for 2022 is: “Sealants Make Sense.” Dental sealants are thin, plastic coatings painted onto teeth to prevent tooth decay by forming a protective shield over the enamel of each tooth. The American Dental Association (ADA) emphasizes that the attitudes and habits established at an early age are critical in maintaining good oral health throughout life. NCDHM is a national health observance that brings together thousands of dedicated professionals, health care providers and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers, teachers and many others to help keep children’s smiles beautiful now and for years to come.
Those third graders who participate in PDA’s poster contest will have a chance at winning several different prizes. Three statewide winners will be selected from the entries. The first-place winner will be awarded $500. In addition, the first-place winner’s school and teacher will each receive a $250 prize. The second-place winner will receive $250, while the third-place winner will receive $100.
PDA offers classroom resources, including a lesson plan featuring information on dental health, classroom activities and fun worksheets for the students. These lesson plan kits are distributed electronically. Please contact Zsofia Kandrot at zlk@padental.org to receive these materials along with the contest rules. Complimentary NCDHM posters are also available by request.
All entries for the poster contest must be submitted by Friday, March 4. Please mail the entry to: Pennsylvania Dental Association, Attn: NCDHM Poster Contest, 3501 N. Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. PDA will announce the top three winners in early April.
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.
Zsofia Kandrot
+1 717-234-5941 ext. 133
