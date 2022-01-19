Diabetic Investor and Real-Life Diabetes Podcaster launch an informative community aimed at those ‘Touched by Diabetes’
First-of-its-kind website aims to serve as a guide for - People Touched by Diabetes (PTD).SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry experts David Kliff and Amber Clour announced today the launch of a new community platform called TheDiabetesWay.com. This first-of-its-kind website aims to serve as a guide for - People Touched by Diabetes (PTD).
“Typically, diabetes websites are focused on those who have diabetes. Diabetes impacts more than just the person who manages their condition – this includes their family, friends, co-workers, and partners,” explained David Kliff, founder of The Diabetes Investor and co-founder of The Diabetes Way. “Our mission is to help everyone better understand the lifestyle of diabetes by providing honest, straight-forward, fact-based information, straight from a reliable source.”
In addition to the educational content on The Diabetes Way website, Dave and Amber are hosting a podcast they are calling ‘life-changing’. “Everyone who’s touched by diabetes – family, friends, co-workers, partners, and caregivers – have questions and are looking for answers,” explained Amber Clour, co-founder of the DiabetesDailyGrind.com, host of the Real Life Podcast, and co-founder of The Diabetes Way. “Our inspiration behind the Dave and Amber Show podcast and The Diabetes Way platform is to be a straightforward resource – even for those questions you were afraid to ask. We’ll be covering a vast array of topics along with entertaining discussions to help you become more comfortable with our life with diabetes.”
In celebration of the launch, Dave and Amber are offering the first 100 registered users a special gift and part of the duo’s modus operandi is to incentivize registered members of The Diabetes Way every time they visit the site. Other features on the website include a Q&A section, links to relevant content from across the web and updates from some of the largest diabetes companies in the industry.
“This is really going to be a unique resource and experience for PTDs. So often, PTDs are afraid to ask the really hard questions or look uninformed to their loved ones with diabetes,” explained Kliff. “On the website, and definitely during the podcast, we’re going to cover everything you can think of – from sex, to getting older, diabetes gear, dining out and other real-life experiences. We want to be the honest source of information.”
The Diabetes Way is off to a great start with founding sponsors Dexcom, Insulet and LifeScan and there are plenty of opportunities for you and your company to get involved. Contact us at dkliff@gmail.com or amber@diabetesdailygrind.com to learn more.
About the founders
David Kliff is an internationally recognized diabetes business consultant, analyst, speaker and publisher of the Diabetic Investor. Prior to founding the Diabetes Investor, he was a successful money manager for high-net individuals. After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1996, David launched his newsletter providing a unique perspective on the diabetes industry due to his firsthand knowledge of living with the condition. A frequent contributor to Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Money Magazine, Diabetes in Control, and with regular appearances on CNBC and Fox Business, David is a lively commentator and formidable analyst and the host of The Wacky Way of Diabetes, a podcast that explores the business side of diabetes. He has spoken at numerous industry events and healthcare investment conferences, and he regularly consults with leading companies in the field.
Amber Clour lives her life according to the principle of ‘service over self’ as co-founder of the Diabetes Daily Grind and host of the Real Life Diabetes Podcast. She also founded The Real Life Diabetes Consulting group with the mission to bridge the communication gap between people living with diabetes and the professional medical community. Amber’s ‘no filter’ approach to sharing an honest look into her daily life resonates with the diabetes community and fills her free time with freelance writing, passion for art, advocacy, non-profit ventures and travel. Her personal story of managing her own diabetes for almost four decades and the stories shared by her podcast guests, reminds all people living with diabetes - they are not alone.
