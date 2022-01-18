Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Announces Promotion for 10 Year Old Girl to Land Sweet NJ Gig

InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who has landed a paid gig to report and write A Sweet Day in NJ #sweetdaynj #inaminute www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Send us your resume to land a sweet job and party for good. #partyforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Gigs for kids to prepare them for life. InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who landed paid writing gig.

InaMinute congratulations on your promotion and landing a sweet paid gig to report and write about NJ! ”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

10 year old girl, InaMinute works on The Sweetest Gig (Mom and Me Lunch, a foodie gig). She earned promotion to report and write 'A Sweet Day in NJ."

InaMinute wrote a sweet story about escaping NJ and spending quality time with family in Florida.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "InaMinute congrats on landing your new sweet paid writing gig!"

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs…she is a regular contributor to Mom and Me Lunch (foodie gig in LA+NJ). She recently earned a promotion to be a reporter and write about Sweet Days in NJ (a paid gig). To kickoff her reporting she wrote her escape from NJ story.

