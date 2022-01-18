Senate Democratic Caucus to Continue Service to Former Senator Sabatina’s District

Harrisburg, Pa. − January 18, 2022 − Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa announced that the constituents of now-former Senator John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) will continue to be served by the Senate Democratic Caucus while they await the election of their new Senator.

Staff will continue to work in the offices of Senator Sabatina, and residents can continue to call with any issues they are experiencing with state agencies or to voice their opinions on legislative matters.

For assistance, please call (215) 695-1020.

Voters of the 5th Senatorial District will elect their new Senator in a special election to be held the same date as the Pennsylvania primary election, May 17.

