Crypto Platform, NSUR Inc, to distribute 100,000 No-Cost COVID-19 PCR Test Kits
NSUR platform users pay only for shipping and handling for up to 6 kits per account.
It was a no-brainer for us to use our platform and resources to distribute COVID-19 test kits at no-cost... Our entire ecosystem revolves around health and wellness so we had to do something.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSUR Inc., a high-utility and reward-driven health and wellness-focused platform powered by NSUR Coin, announced today that it will be distributing at least 100,000 COVID-19 PCR self-administering, telemedicine reviewed, laboratory test kits over the next two months at no-cost to anyone in need. NSUR Coin, the First and Only Deflationary, High-Utility and protected Crypto token, is a health and wellness focused crypto token that is used to facilitate purchases within the NSUR ecosystem.
— Mark Peters, CEO, NSUR Inc.
“It was a no-brainer for us to use our platform and resources to be able to distribute COVID-19 test kits at no-cost,” stated Mark Peters, Founder and CEO of NSUR Inc. Peters continued, “Our entire ecosystem revolves around health and wellness, and with COVID being the number one health concern right now we had to do something. The fact that one of the first NSUR merchants, HomeLabs Dx, is partnering with labs all around the country that are already processing tens of thousands of COVID tests daily made it easy to quickly bring these tests to the public.”
To get the no-cost test kits, one simply signs up for an account on www.NSURcoin.com/register-COVID-special and will receive a promotional code for up to 6 at home test kits. Shipping and handling (S&H) is not included and will need to be paid by the user. S&H includes supplies, shipping to customers and expedited shipping to the lab(s). Shipping can be paid via Crypto , PayPal and Credit Card. To help save on those costs, anyone using NSUR Coin to pay for shipping and handling will receive a 10% discount automatically applied at checkout. NSUR Coin can currently be purchased on Bitmart.com.
HomeLabs Dx, one of the first merchants in the NSUR Marketplace, is coordinating with NSUR Inc. to work with national laboratories to manage processing the tests. At the peak, each of the laboratories can process 10,000 – 50,000 tests per day. HomeLabs Dx has recently been coordinating with partners throughout the pandemic who work with school districts, large employers, and theme parks to provide COVID-19 testing through on-site or mobile collection sites.
The COVID tests are high-complexity PCR SARS-CoV-2 for the detection of COVID-19 and will be processed by a CLIA FDA Approved Laboratory. These are LAB QUALITY PCR tests with 99%+ accuracy.
HOW IT WORKS
1. Create an account on NSUR (www.NSURcoin.com/register-COVID-special)
2. Order up to 6 no-cost COVID tests; prepay for shipping and handling
3. Checkout with HomeLabs DX
4. Kits will be mailed via USPS and delivered within 3-5 business days
5. Perform test at home. Customers will book an appointment with a trained medical testing specialist who will be on standby to assist
6. Complete the testing form
7. Mail completed test to lab via overnight pre-paid Fedex or UPS
8. Receive results via email. The lab will process your test within 24h of receiving your sample
ABOUT NSUR INC:
NSUR, Inc. is a rewarding, crypto marketplace that protects NSUR Coin token holders from loss of value via its proprietary Value Protection Program. NSUR Coin was deployed on the Binance Smart Chain Blockchain. The utility token acts as a bridge between merchants who provide health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who require these items. It is the first token that is protected as part of NSUR’s Proprietary Protected LaunchPad.
