Carbon Mold Market is reaching a value of about US$ 501.4 Million by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

Carbon Mold Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carbon Mold Market to exhibit an year on year growth of 8.6% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 279.9 Mn by 2022 end. Carbon Mold can be manufactured using many materials Carbon fiber and graphite are the examplese of most common materials used in carbon mold. Carbon Molds are used for molding of carbon composite parts used in variety of applications.



A recent market study revealed by Future Market Insights on the Carbon Mold Market incorporates global industry analysis for 2014-2021 and market opportunity assessment for the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market study reveals crucial insights and provides an in-depth market analysis for the historical as well as forecast period. As per the market assessment in the report, the global carbon mold market is estimated to witness noteworthy growth due to growing demand from aircraft and automotive manufacturing sectors.

Carbon Mold Market Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 257.8 Mn Carbon Mold Market Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 279.9 Mn Carbon Mold Market Projected Year Value (2028F) US$ 501.4 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2028) 8.6 % Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 54.2 %



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10470

The global carbon mold market was valuated at ~US$ 200 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with ~9% CAGR throughout the forecast period, 2019-2029.

Growing environmental concerns have shifted the trend towards the adoption of renewable energy. Wind energy has revolutionized the renewable energy sector, owing to increasing government support. Carbon molds are used in the manufacturing of lightweight wind turbine blades from carbon fiber and carbon composites. Increasing installations of wind turbines and growing wind energy installation projects across the globe are estimated to propel the demand for carbon molds.

Opportunities Abound in East Asia and South Asia

East Asia and South Asia, led by China and India respectively, are likely to witness substantial growth in commercial as well as defense aerospace sectors. Increasing military budget will primarily affect the defense aircraft manufacturing activities in the region, and it is likely to lead to upsurge in the demand for carbon mold. Installation of wind turbines has increased significantly in recent years, especially in China, India, and ASEAN countries, which will continue to work to the advantage of the carbon mold manufacturers.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10470

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, ASEAN, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Autralia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, and South Africa Key Segments Covered Material Type, Mold Type, Application, and Region Key Companies Profiled MDC Mould & Plastic Co.,Ltd

DEXCRAFT

Mouldbox

Diversified Plastics, Inc.

Xiamen Fengjin Mold Industry Co., Ltd.

Composite Mouldings Ltd

DC Composites

MCT Carbon

Curley Specialised Mouldings

CF Composites Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Increasing government regulations for the development of fuel-efficient vehicles and aircrafts in North America and Europe, have increased the demand for carbon composites. Predominance of automotive and aerospace industries and increasing adoption of carbon composites make North America and Europe prominent markets for carbon molds.

Carbon Fiber to Remain a Prominent Material Choice

The global carbon mold market has been categorized on the basis of material, different types of mold, and application, along with regions.

Based on material, carbon fiber is projected to remain the material of choice in the upcoming years, and subsequently hold a prominent share in the global carbon mold market throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of mold, the female mold is estimated to hold more than half of the market share owing to its cost effectiveness.

High application potential of carbon mold has been identified in aerospace & defense, followed by automotive & transportation. Increasing incorporation of carbon composites in automotive & aerospace industries is a prime factor responsible for the carbon mold market growth.





We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10470

Carbon Mold Market: Manufacturer Insights

According to the FMI analysis, the global carbon mold market is heavily fragmented with local and regional players playing key roles. The global carbon mold market report sheds light on few of the key industry players in the global carbon mold market. Some of the examples of key players in the market are MDC Mould & Plastic Co., Ltd., DEXCRAFT, Xiamen Fengjin Mold Industry Co., Ltd., Composite Mouldings Ltd., and DC Composites, among others.

The study finds that slowdown in automotive sales in the past few months has changed the situation. However, government spending, tax cuts, subsidies, and policies will continue to fuel the growth of the auto sector and carbon mold market.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10470

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Azodicarbonamide (ADC) Market - Azodicarbonamide (ADC) has a large field of commercial applications, the growth of global Azodicarbonamide (ADC) market is driven by the demand for high-value products of plastic and rubber component on a day to day usage.

Diamond-like Carbon Coatings Market - Amid the growing awareness of environmental problems in recent years, diamond-like carbon coatings have been used to reduce the fuel consumption of automobiles by improving tribological properties, thereby, reducing friction loss.

Carbon Nanotubes Market - Carbon nanotubes are used in these polymers as strength and weight enhancers which in turn boosts the demand for polymers as reinforcing material.

Polycarbonate Resins Market - Polycarbonate Resins are thermoplastic generally derived from phosgene and bisphenol A. Polycarbonate’s properties include ductility, high strength and amorphous.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market - Global carbon fiber reinforced market is expected to expand at CAGR in range of 8%-10% over the forecast period. Automotive industry is expected to exhibit the largest market share coupled with highest growth during the forecast period.

Carbon Disulfide Market - Carbon disulfide market’s growth is driven primarily by growing demand for cellulose and cellulosic fibers from various industries.

Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market - In terms of market volume, global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market is expected to witness a steady growth, registering a moderate single digit growth compounded annual rate during the forecast period.

Pelletized Activated Carbon Market - The global pelletized activated carbon market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR as the demand of the pelletized activated carbon is increasing due to rapidly rising industrialization worldwide.

Calcium Carbonate Market - The infrastructure development across the globe is increasing the demand for calcium carbonate market. The growth of automobile industry is also leading to the increase in demand for calcium carbonate as a raw material.

Carbon Fibre Prepreg Market - The global carbon fibre prepreg market is projected to grow at a high growth rate amidst its growing demand for industrial, commercial and residential activities.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/carbon-mold-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/carbon-mold-market