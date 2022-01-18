MDOT virtual open house Jan. 27 to discuss Grand River Avenue bridge replacement in Detroit

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-361-6288Transportation

Detroit, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public open house regarding the upcoming replacement of the Grand River Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit. Work is scheduled to begin in February. During this virtual event, there will be a brief presentation on work activities, detours and other project information, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Who: MDOT staff and project consultants Interested residents and local stakeholders

When: Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Zoom virtual public meeting: click here for zoom meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call toll-free: 888-788-0099 Webinar ID: 811 7187 7028 Passcode: 174395

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: The Grand River Avenue bridge over I-94 is being rebuilt in advance of future freeway work based on its age and importance to local street mobility and connectivity. This work is expected to begin in February with the new bridge opening to traffic in late 2022.

The I-94 modernization project will improve safety and mobility by rebuilding roughly 7 miles of freeway between Conner Avenue and I-96. Included in this project is utility and bridge replacements, improvements to freeway interchanges, and adding an additional travel lane. Additional information is available at www.I94Detroit.org.