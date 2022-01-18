Submit Release
Celebrating Runner A's Love Collage for Coming of Age Gig 'Discover Me For Good'

13 year old girl 'Runner A' participated in Coming of Age Gig...Discover Me for Good #runnera #comingofagegig #discovermeforgood www.DiscoverMeforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Send us your resume to land a sweet job and party for good. #partyforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good funds and creates meaningful gigs for kids to have fun fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact

Runner A thank you for participating in Discover Me for Good...Can't wait to find out who you are going to pay forward this experience to next!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good created Discover Me for Good a creative Coming of Age Gig for 8th Grade Girls to design their love collage; memorialize what they are most passionate about.

This month, Recruiting for Good is celebrating 13 year old girl Runner A's collage.

Once the girl completes her love collage; she earns a $100 gift card from Recruiting for Good. And Pays Forward The Experience to another girl and makes a positive impact in her life.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Discover Me for Good was inspired by Super Sweet Girl CookieRookie! And are grateful that she paid forward the experience to Kiki; who then, paid forward the experience to Runner A!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact #partyforgood @recruitingforgood

Discover Me for Good is a creative coming of age gig for 8th Grade Girls to design their love collage; memorialize what they are most passionate about. Girls learn to appreciate, discover, and express the beauty that exists within themselves…honor their contribution, feelings, and uniqueness. Once girl completes gig, she earns a $100 Gift card from Recruiting for Good; and pays forward the experience to another girl. To Learn More Visit www.DiscoverMeforGood.com

